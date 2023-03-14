Walter H. Beers, 79, of Troy, passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023, at the Pocopson Home in West Chester, Pennsylvania from complications of dementia. The dementia changed his personality, but he never lost the ability to recognize family and friends.
Walt graduated from Troy High School and worked various jobs in auto body until he and Connie became the managers and eventual owners of Troy Auto Parts. They later opened a second store in Canton, operating both until retiring in 2012. Poppy, as his grandkids called him, was most often in the garage fixing things or painting cars. He was a master of refurbishing old pieces of equipment and making them look new again. Walt enjoyed playing softball in his early days and later loved spending summers at Seneca Lake with his family camping, boating, fishing and water skiing.
Walter made many friends through the years at the Parts Store and later at Twin Oaks Personal Care Home. He was always willing to help anyone in need. He continued that legacy and made many friends while he was at the Pocopson Home in West Chester County. Everyone there knew him by name and the staff called him the “mayor”.
He is survived by Connie, son, Steven (Trina) Beers, daughter, Lori (Jason) Wingert, grandchildren, Theresa Beers, Michael Beers, Grant Wingert and Ryan Wingert. Sisters, Beverly Griffin, Barb (Dale) Machmer, Rose Berry, Patty Kent, brother, Brent (Pat) May, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Walt was predeceased by his foster parents, Eugene and Marie May, who raised him as a son, a brother and sister-in-law, Brad (Sharon) May, brothers-in-law, Gary Griffin and John Berry and a nephew, Byron May.
Many thanks to the staff at Twin Oaks Personal Care Home and Pocopson Home for the care they provided.
The family invites friends to call 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility 578 Springbrook Drive in Canton. A memorial service to celebrate Walter’s life will immediately follow at the funeral home with Rev. Jody Kenyon officiating. A private burial will be held in the Windfall Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Mr. Walter H. Beers’ loving name to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 www.dementiasociety.org or the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 www.diabetes.org or Adelphoi Village, c/o Kim Johnson, Supervisor, 413 Main Street Towanda, Pa 18848. Donations would help local children in foster care.
Memories of Walt and condolences to family may be shared by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
