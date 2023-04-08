Walter “Jr.” Edsell, age 86, of Camptown, PA passed away Thursday evening, April 6, 2023 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA.
Jr. was born on March 16, 1937 in Towanda, PA the son of the late Walter and Nellie Benjamin Edsell, Sr. He was a graduate of the Wyalusing High School with the class of 1957.
He was employed with the Ken-Dale Farm. Jr. then began his own logging company and later added trucking. He was the proud owner of Edsell & Edsell Logging. He poured his life into his business and even when he had a day off from logging he would often be working on his equipment. He also enjoyed mowing his lawn and he took great pleasure in vacationing on cruise ships with his wife, Kay. He loved spending time with his family.
Jr. is survived by his loving wife, Kay (nee Blemle) Edsell; his children, Wendy Fissler (Andy) and Jeffrey Edsell (Kate) all of Camptown, PA; his grandchildren, Brittany Yerkes (Daniel) of Stevensville, PA, Shane Fissler (Ashten) of LeRaysville, PA, Joel Edsell (Sarah Hoffman) of Camptown, PA, Gabrielle Maynard (Dylan) of Towanda, PA, and Madelyn Edsell (Shane Welsh) of Meshoppen, PA; his great-grandchildren, Daniel and Nolan Yerkes, Rylee and Paisley Fissler, and Chase and Baker Maynard; his siblings, Elinor Watson (Charles) of Tamaqua, PA; and sisters/brothers-in-law, Sandra Edsell of Sayre, PA, Carl and Carol Blemle of Gillette, PA, Kathy Blemle of Camptown, PA and Shirley Blemle of Rome, PA; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his siblings and spouses, Anna and Dick Bowen, Robert and Marie Williams, Edward Edsell, and Kenneth Edsell; and his brothers-in-law, Paul Blemle and Sidney Blemle.
A Graveside Service will be held for Jr. on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 10:00 AM at the Camptown Cemetery with Reverend Ron Dyer officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Jr.’s name to the Wyalusing Valley Volunteer Fire Department, c/o Tom Miller, PO Box 86, Wyalusing, PA 18853 or to the Herrick Township Volunteer Fire Department, 6149 Herrickville Road, Wyalusing, PA 18853.
Arrangements are entrusted with the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
