Walter “Kevin” Donovan, 61, of Sheshequin Township, PA passed away Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. “Kevin” as he was known by his family and friends was born in Towanda, PA on February 26, 1962, the son of Walter L. Donovan and Velma J. (King) Donovan.
Kevin graduated from Monroe High School in Rochester, NY. In early years he was employed by Taylor Packing Co. in Wyalusing, PA and was subsequently employed in the manufacturing industry. Kevin was a self-employed general contractor for many years. He enjoyed the outdoors, camping, hunting, and fishing. Kevin is survived by his siblings, Karen Donovan, Kyle Donovan, Kelli Benjamin, and Kraig Benjamin, special aunt, Dixie Cabucci as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Kevin was predeceased by his mother, Velma on January 27, 2019, and father, Walter on February 24, 2023.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. The Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home of Towanda is assisting Kevin’s Family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.