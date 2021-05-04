Walter Leroy Jennings Sr., 75, Monroeton, Pennsylvania, Franklin Township, passed away Tuesday morning, April 27, 2021 at his home, following a battle with liver and pancreatic cancer.
Walter was born in Stroud Township, Pennsylvania, Monroe County, on Aug. 4, 1945, a son of the late Herbert Jennings Jr. and Lovina Mae Santee Jennings. He attended the Stroudsburg Area School District and later served with the U.S. Army from Aug. 25, 1962 to Aug. 18, 1965, in Baumholder, Germany. Following completion of his military service, Walter was employed by the Boiler Works in Stroudsburg, and was subsequently employed by Dugan Well Drilling, Grace Oil Company and the Parker Oil Company.
Walter worked for the Penn Fuel Gas Company in Stroudsburg for 20 years until 1999. He was a past president and shop steward for the Utility Workers Union of America AFL-CIO Local 554. He was a member, former executive board member, 1st Vice Commander, and Sergeant of Arms of Evans-Blitz American Legion Post No. 922, Canadensis, Pennsylvania. In early years he coached YMCA Girls Softball. Walter was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing.
Surviving are: his wife, Sally L. Place Jennings; daughter, Sabrina Durant, and son-in-law, Joey Durant, of Newnan, Georgia; son, Walter Leroy Jennings Jr. of Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Laif Jennings, Emily Durant, Dakota Jennings and Ian Durant; as well as several brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania. Memorial contributions can be made in Walt’s honor to the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children at donate.lovetotherescue.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave., Towanda, PA.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
