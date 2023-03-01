Walter Lewis Donovan, 85, of Wysox Township, PA passed away at his home on Friday, February 24, 2023, following declining health.
Walter was born in Sayre, PA on December 3, 1937, to Lewis W. Donovan and Jane E. (Ackley) Donovan.
He was a graduate of Towanda High School with the class of 1956, and subsequently served with the U.S. Army from August of 1961 to August of 1963. Walter was employed as a millwright with GTE Sylvania in Towanda for over 30 years until his retirement. He enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, and fishing. Walter was a member of Beirne-Webster VFW Post No. 1568, Towanda, American Legion Post No. 42, Towanda, AM Vets Post No. 187, Asylum Township, and the Towanda Gun Club.
He is survived by his long-time companion, Carol Putnam, sister, Mertie Sturdevent of North Carolina, brothers, Charles W. Donovan of Wysox, David L. Donovan and Paula of Towanda, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends, Bob Arnold, Gary Chilson, and Jim Marshall.
Walter was predeceased by his father, Lewis W. Donovan on December 29, 1995, mother, Jane E. Donovan on October 14, 1992, and brothers, Edward A. Donovan on July 26, 2015, and Robert J. Donovan on October 25, 1994. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. The Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home of Towanda is assisting Walter’s Family with arrangements. The family suggests that contributions be directed to You Too Animal Rescue, 13489 US 220, Towanda, PA 18848 in memory of Walter Lewis Donovan. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
