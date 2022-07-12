Walter “Walt” Furman Jr., 83, of Troy, Pennsylvania, passed away Friday July 8, 2022 at the Bradford County Manor. Walter Peter Furman, Jr was born on May 14, 1939 in Elmira, New York to the late Walter P. Furman, Sr and Hilda (Mason) Furman. He grew up on the family farm near Bentley Creek, PA with his brothers and sisters. Walt attended SRU High School. He joined the Army, serving in Germany and was honorably discharged in 1964.
Walt was employed 18 years as a mechanic with the A&P Plant in Horseheads, NY when they opened their doors and stayed until they closed. Walt then worked for the rail car factory in Elmira Heights, NY repairing subway cars. Walt loved tractors and enjoyed working on them for many years. Most recently, he worked as a maintenance caretaker for the Troy Fairgrounds / Alparon Park in Troy until his retirement.
Walt belonged to the VFW and the Troy Vets Club. He enjoyed playing Euchre, Hearts, meeting the guys for morning coffee at McDonalds and going to the Nittany Antique Machinery Show in Centre Hall, PA.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by; sisters, Kathryn Flemming and Ruth Gagneaux, brother Gayle Furman, aunts; Doronda Hoose, Beverly Knights, Margaret Woodward, Mary May and Louise VanVeghten, Uncle, Jack Mason and stepson, Ronald Sayman. Walt was also predeceased by his wife, Cleota (Cody) Furman on May 22, 1998.
Walter is survived by; a sister, Alice Stewart (Tom King) Myrtle Beach, SC, brother, Donnie (Darlene) Furman, Amarillo, TX, stepchildren; Rita (Larry) Inman, Gillett, Roxann Sizemore, Bel Air, MD, Ralph Sayman, Columbia Crossroads, PA, Rose Haight, FL and Ruth Coxhead, Columbia Crossroads, 14 grandchildren; Sara (Todd) Hollobaugh, Cynthia (Greg) Mitstifer, Garrett (Ashley) Inman, Robert Sayman, Stephanie Sayman, and Krystal Weir, eight great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and long-time friend, Mary McKerrow of Alba and her family.
In maintaining to Walt’s expressed wishes there be no services. A private burial will be held in the Glenwood Cemetery in Troy.
The Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, PA is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share your memories of Walt and condolences with the family at, www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.