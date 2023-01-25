Walton P. “Walt” VanFleet, 101 ½, of East Athens, PA passed away early Tuesday morning, January 24, 2023, at the Sayre Health Care Center in Athens Township, PA. Service arrangements when complete will be announced by the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home, Sayre, PA.
