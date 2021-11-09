Wanda J. Sutton, age 73, of Camptown, PA, passed away early Friday morning, November 5, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. Wanda was the wife of the late Fred Sutton, who passed away on December 8, 2001. Wanda and Fred were married on July 30, 1966.
Wanda was born on June 28, 1948 the daughter of the late LaRue “Tom” Judson Kobbe Sr. and Gertrude Robinson Kobbe. Wanda was a graduate of the Wyalusing High School with the class of 1966. Wanda worked for many years at Rynveld’s in New Albany, and for over 20 years, she worked as a cook and cashier for American Food and Vending at Cargill in Wyalusing, PA, retiring in June 2021.
In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, working on jigsaw puzzles, and going on vacation with her family and friends. Her most precious times she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving are her children, Betsy Armitage, of Wyalusing, PA, and her son, Corey and his wife, Cassie Sutton, of Stevensville, PA; her grandchildren, Eric (Alicia) Sutton, of Camptown, PA, Cody (Val) Sutton, of Lawton, OK, Kyle (Gabby) Sutton, of Lawton, OK, Jordan (Logan) Armitage, of Mehoopany, PA, Taylor Armitage, of Laceyville, PA, Kelsy (Adrian) Armitage, of Camptown, PA, Tyler (Olivia) Sutton, of Plymouth Meeting, PA, Kayleen (Austin) Sutton, of Centreville, VA, and Morgan (Alex) Sutton, of Mount Joy, PA; her great-grandchildren, Sara Sutton, of Camptown, PA, Catherine Sutton, of Camptown, PA, Michael Torres, of Lawton, OK, Maddison McMahan, of Lawton, OK, Matthew Sutton, of Lawton, OK, Angel Perez, of Lawton, OK, Bella Perez, of Lawton, OK, Joey Barna, of Camptown, PA, and Callan Masteller, of Mehoopany, PA. Wanda is also survived by her brothers, Pat Kobbe, of Wyalusing, PA and Lester “Punk” Kobbe (Wanda Spencer) of New Albany, PA; and her sisters-in-law, Barb (Bruce) Williams, of Warren Center, PA and Kathy Kobbe, of Tunkhannock, PA; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Kevin Sutton, who passed away on February 16, 1997; her daughter, Denise Sutton, who passed away on August 25, 2018; her grandchild, Mason Sutton, who passed away on March 3, 2015; her brothers, LaRue Kobbe and Lonnie Kobbe.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. from the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, PA with Lamar Kipp and Larry D. Kipp officiating. Interment will follow at the Camptown Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday, November 11, 2021 from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Wanda’s name to the ACS (Bradford County Relay for Life), c/o Kelly White, PO Box 506, Wyalusing, PA 18853.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
