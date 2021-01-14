Wanda Joy Ermisch, age 54, of Laceyville, PA passed away on January 11, 2021 at the Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital.
Wanda was born on December 6, 1966 in Towanda, PA the daughter of Ralph and Sherrill House Jennings of Mountain Lake, PA. She was a graduate of Troy High School with the class of 1985. She also attended the Northern Tier Career Center to obtain her cosmetology and teaching certificate.
She married the love of her life, Robert D. Ermisch, on August 20, 1988 and together they raised two daughters. She thoroughly enjoyed being a mother, housewife, and summer school and substitute teacher at the Northern Tier Career Center. In 2010 she teamed up with her husband and was a Beautician at the Barber Shop with Shear Perfection in Towanda, PA.
Wanda was a devoted member and event coordinator of the Hope Baptist Church in Herrickville, PA. She took great pleasure making cakes, cooking, and painting. When her daughters were younger, she coached them in Little League and umpired games. She enjoyed playing softball and watching school sporting events, including softball, basketball, and especially wrestling. She always pulled for the underdog and stood up for people. If something was wrong, she would be there to make sure it was right. Wanda loved her family and poured all of her love into her grandchildren.
Wanda is survived by her husband of 32 years, Robert D. Ermisch of Laceyville, PA; her daughters, Dana Ermisch of Wyalusing, PA and Hillary Kjelgaard and her husband, Eric, of Monroeton, PA; and her grandchildren, Maddyson, Daniel, and Ian List of Wyalusing, PA and Scott and Kyann Kjelgaard of Monroeton, PA. She is also survived by her parents, Ralph and Sherrill Jennings of Mountain Lake, PA; her siblings, Leon Jennings (Phyllis) of Sayre, PA, Willie Jennings (twin brother) of Leroy, PA, Tammy Goodwin (Donald) of Mountain Lake, PA, and Albert Jennings (Ed Ahern) of Camp Springs, MD; her mother-in-law, Edith Ermisch of Quicks Bend, PA; her sister-in-laws, Lynn Petlock (John) of Sugar Run, PA and Jill Mullen of Quicks Bend, PA; her special friend, Liz Peterson of Towanda, PA; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Robert A. Ermisch (d. January 1, 2015).
Funeral Services for Wanda will be held on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 12:00 noon from the Hope Baptist Church, 229 Hiduk Road, Wyalusing, PA with Pastor Wade Clauser and Pastor Luke Kinney of the church officiating. Interment will follow at the Bradford County Memorial Park. Family and friends may call at the church on Saturday, January 16, 2021 from 10:00 until the time of the service.
Due to the ongoing pandemic face covers will be required to be worn.
Arrangements are entrusted with the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
