Wanda M. Murray, 74, life-time resident of West Burlington, Pennsylvania, passed away following her courageous battle with the COVID-19 virus on Friday afternoon, March 19, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Wanda Marie was born on May 17, 1946 in Troy, one of three children born to the late Richard and Gladys (Wagner) Bristol. She was a graduate of Troy Area High School, class of 1964. On January 6, 1968 Wanda married the love of her life, Robert “Bill” Murray in the St. Francis of Assisi Church in Mildred. Together they shared 53 years of loving marriage and raised two sons.
Wanda was a dedicated employee of Osram Sylvania in Towanda for over 25 years until her retirement in 2000.
She was a member of the Troy American Legion Auxiliary, Corey Creek Country Club and held life memberships with Monroeton Rod & Gun Club as well as the Wheel Inn, Roaring Branch.
Wanda was an avid golfer. She also enjoyed playing cornhole and shuffle board with her family and friends. Throughout life, Wanda’s main focus encompassed the love she shared with her family and most specially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Surviving are; her beloved husband; Robert “Bill”, two sons; William (Kelley) Murray, their children, Jared and Kaden, Dennis (Dee) Murray, their children, Taylor and Jordan (Chelsea), their children, Quincy, Alexx and Declan all of Troy, sister, Maxine (Bob) Simpson of Mt Lake, sister-in-law, Shirley Bristol of Wyalusing, several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
In addition to her parents Wanda was predeceased by a brother, Myron “Mike” Bristol and a sister-in-law, Sue Lloyd Bristol.
The family invites friends to call from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at the Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton. A memorial service to celebrate Wanda’s life will immediately follow at 3 p.m. Please consider wearing masks and social distancing while attending.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mrs. Wanda M. Murray’s name may be directed to a charity of one’s choice. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
