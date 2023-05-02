Wanda May Weiss, 77, of Franklin Township, PA passed away Thursday afternoon, April 27, 2023 at Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital, North Towanda Township, PA.
Wanda was born in Montour Falls, NY on November 13, 1945, the daughter of Robert Isbell and Isabelle (Voorhees) Isbell. Wanda was married to Robert Joseph Weiss for 59 years and was a devoted wife and mother to her sons, Frank, and Kurtis. Wanda loved her family and was greatly loved by them. She loved having her family in for home cooked meals. She loved working in her flower gardens. Wanda was a member of the congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Towanda. As a Jehovah’s Witness, she shared what she believed with her family and friends to give them hope of a better life that the Bible promises by means of the heavenly Kingdom that will soon rule over the earth. Wanda loved people and wrote letters to people she did not know but wanted to give them hope for the future. She would share the scripture found at Revelation 21: 3-5 where it says that God will wipe out every tear from their eyes and death will be no more. Wanda believed in the resurrection knowing she would again see her loved ones.
Surviving are her husband, Robert Joseph Weiss, son, Frank V. Weiss Sr. and wife Lisa Schrimp Weiss of Monroeton, daughter-in-law, Sheri Weiss of Towanda Township, grandchildren, Frank V. Weiss Jr., Ashley Weiss Watson, Kristopher Schrimp, and Emily Schrimp, great grandchildren, Jaxon, Adalynn, Mynessah, Emmah, and Cooper, siblings, Linda Wood of Towanda, Donna (Jesse) Ackley of Wysox, Robert Isbell (Debbie Lane) of Ulster, Jack (Penny) Isbell of Monroe Township, Tina Isbell Mattocks of Mifflinburg, Brenda (Joseph) Blank of Muncy, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents Wanda was predeceased by her sons Kurtis and Vincent, great granddaughter, Leigha, sister, Anita Shook, and brothers, David and William Isbell.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. The Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home of Towanda, PA is assisting Wanda’s Family with arrangements. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to Guthrie Emergency Medical Service, 91 Hospital Drive, Towanda, PA 18848 in memory of Wanda May Weiss. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
