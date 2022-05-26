On Sunday, May 22, 2022, at the age of 91, Wanda (Fortran) Carl originally from Johnson City, NY surrounded by her loving family, moved to her Heavenly home where she joins the Lord and all those who have gone before her. She was a lifelong witness for the Lord, serving as a representative of Christs love to all she met, right up until the Lord called her home. Wanda worked for many years at the Endicott Johnson Shoe Box factory (being crowned Miss EJ in 1951), in the Wilson Hospital housekeeping department, and retired from the Wilson Hospital X-ray department. She served her Lord through music, as an adolescent singing in a female trio at the Little White Church and broadcast over the radio each Sunday, singing in the church choir, a Deaconess, Mizpah Class secretary, funeral dinner coordinator, CHOW pantry volunteer, nursey provider, church secretary, and various other activities at the Main Street Baptist Church where she was a member for more than eighty years. Wanda spent many weekends zipping around the roller-skating rink, and enjoyed traveling to Lancaster, attending church baseball or basketball games, or traveling to Rhode Island to visit friends.
In addition to serving Jesus, Wanda’s biggest joy was spending time with, and loving on her family. She took both responsibilities very seriously. Wanda is predeceased by her husband of sixty-three years Neal Irving Carl, grandchildren: Kristen Michele Carl; Kirt Geer; and Blake Thrasher; dear friends the Rev. Dr. Godfrey Parker, Dr. San Kim, and her “best girlfriend” Evelyn (Evie) Parker. She leaves behind her four children and their spouses: Janet and Gorden Blakeney of Vestal, NY; Wanita and David Geer of Monroeton, PA; Martin and Debbie Carl of Johnson City, NY; and Neal Allan and Sue Carl of Endwell, NY; nine grandchildren and their spouses: Tracie Conklin (Kim Crawford); Tom (Heather) Conklin; Brad (Samantha) Geer; Jill Blakeney; Aubrey Thrasher; Sarah Jo (Andrew) Makos; Jessica Carl; Beth Blakeney; Mykayla (Seth) Ziegler, and eight great grandchildren: Jennifer Crawford; Caleb Conklin, Jonah Conklin, and Aaron Conklin; Wyatt Geer; Adelaide and Colson Ziegler; and Jemma Makos. Special friends Chung-he Kim; Rev. Timothy and Peggy Bennett; Jason Slottje; Pricilla Lundeen; Nicholas Slottje; and Spencer Slottje.
The family would like to thank Dr. Ahmad and the staff at St. Louise Manor and Elizabeth Church Manor for their compassionate care while caring for our mom and Grandma. Funeral services will be led by the Rev. Luke Beattie on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 10:00 am at the Main Street Baptist Church, 117 Main Street, Binghamton, NY 13905. Burial will be held in Floral Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, from 6:00-9:00pm at the Barber Memorial Home, Inc., 428 Main St, Johnson City. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Main Street Baptist Church Memorial Fund.
At the request of the family COVID etiquette is requested including the wearing of masks.
