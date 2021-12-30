Warren Harold Overpeck, 75, well-known and respected area businessman of Towanda, PA, passed away Monday, December 27, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA following an extended illness. Warren was born in Towanda on July 9, 1946, the son of the late Jesse H. Overpeck and Christine Ellis Overpeck. He was a graduate of Towanda Area High School with the Class of 1965, and immediately following high school entered the U.S. Army to later serve 2 tours in Vietnam. Warren was the recipient of the Bronze Star. On April 5, 1969, Warren married the former Jennifer Stevens at the Towanda First United Methodist Church.
In early years, Warren worked as a Weigh Master for State Aggregates in Wysox, PA. He was later employed by E.I. DuPont in Towanda for 28 years until retiring in 1993. Warren then began his own business along with his son Eric, as Overpeck’s Flooring and actively worked until declining health no longer permitted him to continue. Warren loved spending time with his grandchildren and watching them participate in sports events. He enjoyed his winter home in Fruitland Park, Florida, and fishing on Lake Griffin. Warren was a member of Towanda American Legion Post No. 42 and the Towanda Gun Club. His family includes his devoted wife of 52 years, Jennifer Overpeck, son and daughter-in-law, Eric C. and Ashley Overpeck of Towanda, daughter and son-in-law, Michele S. and Mike Ackley of Towanda, beloved grandchildren, Tish, Janee, Brea, and Sadie Overpeck, Lennin and Riley Ackley, siblings, Jean Andrus of Waverly, NY, his twin, Loren John Overpeck and wife Jeanette of Troy, PA, Lori Vester and husband, Dale of North Towanda, sister-in-law, Elaine Overpeck of Florida as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. In addition to his parents, Warren was predeceased by his brother, Charles Overpeck. A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Northern Tier Veterans Group, 912 S. Main St., Towanda, PA 18848 in Warren’s memory.
Memories and condolence may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
