Warren Lee “Pete” Wolcott, 67, of Sayre, PA, passed away on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at the Sayre Health Care Center following an extended illness.
He was born on August 30, 1954, in Sayre, PA, the son of Charles and Alice (Kriedler) Wolcott.
Pete was a Veteran of the US Army, serving during the Vietnam War. He was employed with Westinghouse and was a Meat Cutter for Leona Meats and Hurley’s Markets for many years, until his retirement. Pete was a lifetime member of the American Legion Loyalsock Post #996 and served as past Commander. One of Pete’s greatest enjoyments was visiting all the local nursing homes for Veterans, and during the Christmas Season visiting as Santa Claus. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, playing cards, and visiting the casinos.
He is predeceased by his father Charles, sister-in-law Joanne Wolcott, and brother-in-law Norman Chandler.
Pete is survived by his mother Alice Wolcott, brother Mal Wolcott, brothers and sisters-in-law Fran and Karen Wolcott, Joe and Mary Wolcott, sisters Ellen Chandler and Judy Wolcott, brothers and sisters-in-law Gifford and Margaret Wolcott and Scott and Cindy Wolcott, and his twin brother Wayne Wolcott, numerous aunts and uncles, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Graveside services will be held at a later date. The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA.
Burial will be in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, PA at the time of the service.
Memorial donations may be made in Pete’s memory to: Sayre American Legion Post #283, 171 Cayuta Street, Sayre, PA 18840.
(For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.