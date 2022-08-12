Warren W. Singer Jr, 78, of Rome, PA passed away Tuesday evening, August 9, 2022, at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. Warren was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA on September 25, 1943, the son of Warren W. Singer Sr. and Naomi Larish Singer. He was a graduate of Tunkhannock High School with the class of 1961 and on December 27, 1961, entered the U.S. Air Force where he served until December 23, 1965, during the Vietnam War. Following completion of his military service, Warren was employed by GTE Sylvania in Towanda. He later attended and graduated from the Pennsylvania Fish Commission Training School in Bellefonte, PA. Warren served as a Waterways Conservation Officer in Northern York County, Adams County, and lastly Bradford and Sullivan Counties for a total of 30 years until his retirement.
Warren was a member of the Rome Presbyterian Church where he formerly served as an elder and trustee. He enjoyed spending time with his family, the outdoors, wildlife, hunting, fishing, target shooting, and playing cards. Warren’s family includes his wife of 52 years, Beverly A. (Corby) Singer whom he married on December 20, 1969 in Tunkhannock, PA, their daughters, Jennifer Singer-Price of Rome, Susan Lipsey and husband John of Berwick, PA, granddaughters, Blythe Hemmerle of Rome and Peyton Lipsey of Berwick, his niece, Naomi Sickler of Victor, NY, and nephew, Robert Sickler of Tunkhannock. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Joy Singer and son-in-law, Kevin Price. The family will receive friends Sunday, August 14, 2022 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 3:00 p.m. at the Rome Presbyterian Church, Rome, PA with Rev. Dr. Karen Ballard officiating.
Full military honors will be accorded at the church by members of Towanda American Legion Post No. 42 and Beirne-Webster VFW Post No. 1568, Towanda. Interment will be Monday afternoon, August 15, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Sunnyside Cemetery, Tunkhannock, PA. The family suggests that contributions be directed to the Rome Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 189, Rome, PA 18837 or to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 333 East Carson Street, Suite 441, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 in memory of Warren W. Singer Jr. Service arrangements are under the direction of the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.