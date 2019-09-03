Wayne H. Scouten, 93, of East Smithfield, Pennsylvania, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of Marjorie (Hulings) Scouten. The couple married April 11, 1950 and had 69 1/2 happy years together.
Wayne was born Dec. 4, 1925 in Elmira, New York, son of the late Wayne and Florence (Kimball) Scouten. He was a farmer most of his life and in his later years hauled cattle and was a truck driver for Wolf’s Poultry. Wayne was a member of the East Smithfield United Methodist Church. He enjoyed camping, his 1969 Chevy truck, and spending time with his family and friends.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Marjorie; his children, Marilyn (Dale) Palmer, Sharon (Rex) Stage and Wayne (Jane) Scouten Jr.; his grandchildren, Richard and Nancy Palmer, Ryan Scouten; sisters, Beatrice Parmenter, Angelina Harris, Jeanette Parmenter, Beverly Parmenter, LaRue Parmenter, Mary Norma Parmenter; brother-in-law, Wade Hulings; and his loving dog, Tex. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Linda; step-father, Bert Parmenter; brothers, Burt Scouten and Vern Parmenter; brothers-in-law, Harland Harris, William Hulings and Harold Hulings; and sister, Janice Robinson.
Family and friends are welcome to call from 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at the East Smithfield United Methodist Church, 312 Church Street, East Smithfield, PA 18817. The funeral service to honor Wayne’s life will be held at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at the church, with Pastor Lavern Jackson officiating. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery in East Smithfield. The Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. Troy, PA has been trusted with the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made in Wayne’s memory to the East Smithfield United Methodist Church, 312 Church Street, East Smithfield, PA 18817.
