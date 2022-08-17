Wayne I. Nichols, 87, of Rome, PA passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022 following declining health.
Wayne was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA on July 9, 1935, the son of Thomas and Louise Rice Nichols.
He was a graduate of Elmer L. Meyers High School, Wilkes-Barre and later served with the U.S. Army.
Wayne was employed by Huls America, Inc. in Mountain Top, PA for many years retiring in 1999.
Wayne enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, and fishing.
Surviving are his son and daughter-in-law, Thomas A. and Bonnie Nichols of Slatington, PA, daughter-in-law, Nancy Anne Nichols of Pittston, PA, grandchildren, Lauren A. Nichols and Thomas R. Nichols of Slatngton, his brother, Robert Nichols of Kendall Park, NJ, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins and very good friend Robert H. Middaugh of Wysox, PA.
In addition to his parents, Wayne was predeceased by his wife, Marjorie Ann Middaugh Nichols on July 24, 1996, son, Wayne C. Nichols, brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Mary Lou Nichols, and sister-in-law, Carol Nichols.
The family will receive friends Friday, August 19, 2022, from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA with Rev. Robert W. Martin officiating. Interment will follow in Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township, PA.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
