Wentzel J. Briar Sr., 86, of Ulster, Pennsylvania passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. Wentzel was born in West Wyoming, Pennsylvania on July 21, 1933, to Herman Peter Briar and Catherine Mary Huntzinger Briar. He was a veteran of the Korean War having served in the U.S. Army. Wentzel was employed by the James D. Morrissey Construction Company in Philadelphia, for 48 years where he retired as Equipment Superintendent. He was a member of the American Legion for 29 years and held membership with the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 542.
Wentzel is survived by his son, Wentzel “Skip” Briar Jr. and wife, Lilllian of Ulster; daughters, Patricia Briar Preim of Hammonton, New Jersey, Janee Briar Prown and husband, David of Middletown, New Jersey, Gabrielle Briar of Ulster, Susan Briar Lamb and husband, Tim of Ulster; 19 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters, Alice Briar Wasielewski of Trenton, New Jersey, Elizabeth Briar Card and husband, Richard Card Sr. of Spartanburg, South Carolina; brothers, Robert Briar and wife, Norma of Ormond Beach, Florida, John Briar and wife, Janet of Palm Coast, Florida; as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Wentzel was predeceased by his loving wife of 58 years, Patricia Jean Greene Briar on July 22, 2017 and by his sons, Darren and Damon Briar.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
