Wilhelmina P. Benjamin, 95, of Waverly, NY, formerly of Towanda Township, PA passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the Elderwood Health Care Facility in Waverly, NY. Wilhelmina was born in Towanda, PA on August 18, 1924, the daughter of the late Lincoln and Bertha Benjamin Vanderpool Sr. She was employed by the A & P processing plant in Horseheads, NY for over 16 years until retirement. Wilhelmina enjoyed flowers and gardening.
Wilhelmina’s family includes her children, Sandra L. Callison of Waverly, NY, James Lincoln (Diane) Benjamin of Alpine, NY, Randy D. (Elizabeth) Benjamin of Mars Hill, NC, grandchildren, Wendy Underdown of Alpine, NY, Michael Benjamin of Alpine, NY, Dawn Benjamin of Fletcher, NC, great grandchildren, Alexandria, Tyler, Orey, and Jessie, sister, Betty (Joseph) Kutyana of Towanda as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband, James William Benjamin on May 7, 2004, grandson, William Benjamin, brothers, Lincoln Vanderpool Jr., Clifford Vanderpool, Woodrow Vanderpool and wife Anna, sister, Dorothy Vanderpool and husband Howard and son-in-law, Gordon Callison.
Abiding with Wilhelmina’s request, no services will be held.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.