William A. “Bill” Allen, 86, of Athens, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully after a brief illness, surrounded by his loving family in the comfort of his home on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.
William was born on Aug. 19, 1934 in Windham Township. He was the youngest of nine of the late Alfred and Gertrude (Bates) Allen. He graduated from Athens High School in 1954. On Dec. 28, 1954 he married his high school sweetheart, Joan Winifred Brown.
Bill started working at an early age, helping on his brother’s farm. After high school, he worked at National Homes before going to Ingersoll Rand Foundry where he retired as a maintenance supervisor after 20 years of service. Bill was also a maintenance supervisor at Rynone Manufacturing for many years.
After his retirement, Bill couldn’t sit still, so he obtained his school bus license and drove for D&J School Bus Co. For many years, he enjoyed transporting students for the Sayre School District. He was a longtime member of the Satterlee Creek Environmental Center Committee, even having one of the buildings named “Bill’s Sugar Shack.” He would demonstrate at the sugar shack how to make maple syrup during their open forest every year. He also enjoyed working on and taking his Farmall tractors to shows. “If it ain’t red, keep it in the shed.”
One of Bill’s greatest joys, however, was spending time with his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren. “Heaven received one of the best husbands, dads, grandpas, and papas anyone could ask for. Even though he has left our sides, he will forever remain within our memories.”
In addition to his parents, William was predeceased by his siblings, Emory, Myrtle, Margaret, Edith, Marian and Georgia; daughter-in-law, Catherine Biza Allen; and many other family members.
In addition to his loving wife of 65 years, Joan, he is survived by his son, William Allen; his daughter, Debra Agnew and her husband Jeffrey; grandchildren, Tasey Baggerly and her husband Chad, Tara Agnew, Tony Allen and Katie Allen; great-grandchildren, Skilur, Areyonna, Oliver and Zariah; sisters, Arlene Sinsabaugh and Eleanor Depew; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Family and friends will be received from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at the Lowry-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 S. Main Street, Athens, PA, followed by a service at 11:30 a.m. with the Rev. Jon Austin officiating.
Burial will follow in Bradford County Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made in William’s memory to the Satterlee Creek Environmental Center, 333 W. Lockhart Street, Sayre, PA 18840.
(For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com).
