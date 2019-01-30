In the early morning hours of Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, William B. “Bill” Ennis, 67 years old, of Towanda, Pennsylvania, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family after a brief and courageous battle with cancer.
Bill was born March 8, 1951, in Towanda, Pennsylvania, to his late parents Donald H. Ennis and Catharine M. Ennis. Bill was a graduate of Towanda Area High School class of 1969, Williamsport Area Community College, and later received his bachelor’s degree from Elmira College. In years past, Bill was employed by the “GRIT” newspaper in Williamsport, the Daily Review in Towanda and retired from E. I. Dupont in Towanda after 26 years of employment. Bill served with the U.S. Army as a clerk typist at the Presidio in San Francisco, California. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and a Sharpshooter Rifle Medal while in service.
It was no secret that Bill’s biggest passion in life was photojournalism. He had a great love of all things Penn State. He truly enjoyed following and documenting the careers of many athletes from the youth to college levels. Bill received the Northern Section Hall of Fame Award in recognition of his outstanding contribution to Northern Section Wrestling in 1998 and was selected to the District IV Hall of Fame in 2018. In addition, he was selected by the wrestling USA Magazine as photographer of the year in May of 2014. His greatest pride, was capturing the moments of his beloved family.
Bills family includes his wife, Lois at home; his son, Sean of New York, New York; his daughter, Kristy (Matt) Clark of Towanda; and his step-daughter, Renee (Ian) Sparrow of Towanda; his grandchildren, Alicia and Ethan Sparrow, Baylee and Grayson Clark; a sister, Victoria (Dave) Bennett of Macungie, Pennsylvania; nieces, Tammy (Joseph) Heidecker of Northampton, Pennsylvania, and Tara (Craig) Bryant of Coopersburg, Pennsylvania.
Bill was involved with the American Cancer Society as the driver coordinator for the local “Road to Recovery” and monthly Man to Man support group meetings. He was also involved with the Twin Tiers Honor Flight Program, which allowed older veterans to visit the war memorials in Washington, D.C.
Bill was predeceased by his brother, Donald James, as well as his parents.
Friends and family may call from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda, PA 18848, with a memorial service to follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be directed in Bill’s memory to the American Cancer Society, Bradford Unit, P.O. Box 3125, Williamsport, PA 17701-0125. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
