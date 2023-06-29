William “Bill” Bull, 38, of Roaring Branch, McNett Township, PA, passed away Tuesday morning, June 27, 2023, at the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville following injuries sustained from a fall.
William Lawrence Bull was born April 26, 1985, in Towanda, one of four children born to Timothy and Vicki (Barrett) Bull. He attended Canton Area Schools and later worked for several years at Shedden’s South-Mont Dairy Farm in East Canton.
Bill was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing and especially outside activities with his children. He possessed a keen sense of humor and was never one to give up, even through the recent injury that ultimately took his life. He was a member of the Canton American Legion where he enjoyed playing the Pennsylvania skill machines.
Surviving is his beloved children, Savannah, Natasha and Liam Bull, parents, Tim and Vicky Bull of Roaring Branch, siblings, Tim Jr. (Ashley) Bull and Christal (Barney) Button all of Monroeton, Sandra Bull of Granville, a special niece, Lacy Morse, several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, a great nephew on the way and many friends.
Bill was predeceased by; maternal grandparents, Jerry and Lorraine Barrett, paternal grandparents, Earl and Bertha Bull, an aunt and two uncles.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 3, 2023, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive in Canton. There will be no funeral services and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, consider a memorial donation to assist the family with the final expense’s, C/O Pepper’s P.O. Box 173, Canton, PA 17724.
Memories of Bill and condolences to his family may be shared by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.