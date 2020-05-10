William “Bill” Edward Reber, 77, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Halifax Health Hospice Center in Port Orange, Florida. Bill and his wife Jan were longtime residents of the Pennsylvania and New York area.
Bill is preceded in death by his mother and father, Pauline Dorothy (Barber) Coon and Floyd Lawrence Coon of Gillett, Pennsylvania; father, James Anson Reber Sr. of Elmira, New York; brother, James A. Reber Jr. of Reno, Nevada; sister, Marie Reber; mother-in-law Ruth (McKnight) Robbins and father-in-law, Leland Wayne Robbins of Big Pond, Pennsylvania; sister-in-law Sharon (Nichols) Robbins of Troy, Pennsylvania; niece, Kathy (Robbins) Appel of Vero Beach, Florida; and favorite fur-babies, Tinker, Snoopy and Candy.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, Janice Robbins Reber of Port Orange; daughter, Cyndi Ritchey (Bud) of Ponce Inlet, Florida; son, Mike Reber (Tenaya) of Tallahassee, Florida; and grandchildren, Dylan, Parker, Grace, Aubrey, Luke and Reagan. He is also survived by sister-in-law Phyllis (Robbins) May and brother-in-law Alvin “Butch” May of Belleview, Florida; brother-in-law Richard Robbins of Troy; nieces and nephews Ilene, Jeff, Lisa, Steve, Brian, Kenny and April.
Bill was born May 28, 1942 at the Arnot Ogden Hospital in Elmira. He spent several of his adolescent years in the San Fransisco, California area with his father and brother. He returned to live with his mother and stepfather in Bentley Creek, Pennsylvania until his graduation from SRU Joint High School in East Smithfield, Pennsylvania in 1962. Bill pursued his sweetheart until she agreed to marry him and they were wed by her grandfather, Rev. Wallace McKnight, at the Big Pond Methodist Church on May 15, 1965.
Bill moved his young family to Florida in the mid 1970s where he honed his sales skills and realized his dream of becoming a successful business owner. Bill was a Board Certified Hearing Instrument Specialist and owner of several Central Florida Miracle-Ear Hearing Aid Center offices (Orlando, Daytona Beach, Jacksonville, Orange City, Ocala, Gainesville and Crystal River). He was a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason, former member of the Orange Lodge #36 F & AM in Apopka, Florida. He was also a past member of the Corvette Cruisers of Greater Daytona and the Corvette Club of Marion County.
“Scooter” Bill’s physical limitations rarely hindered his love and life of adventure. His friends and family treasure memories, which include race cars, demolition derbies, fast boats, waterskiing, poker trips and Corvettes. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother-in-law, uncle and friend. He never met a stranger and enjoyed long “walks” around his community chatting with neighbors and handing out treats to his furry friends.
“In the end, it’s not the years in your life that count. It’s the life in your years.” — Abraham Lincoln
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
As an expression of sympathy, the family kindly suggests memorial contributions be directed to Halifax Health – Hospice, Fund Development 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129, https://www.halifaxhealth.org/services-treatments/our-services/hospice-care/giving/donationportal.
