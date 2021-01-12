William “Bill” Henry Mott, 74, loving husband of Joanne Sims Mott, of Greenville, South Carolina for over 25 years, died on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.
Born in Troy, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Franklin Clarence and Myrtle Brachman Mott.
Bill was a faithful servant of the Lord and loved life to its fullest. He was an associate member of Calvary First Baptist Church. He enjoyed spending his free time woodworking.
In addition to his loving wife of 53 years, he is survived by two sons, Randall “Randy” Mott and Steven Mott; one sister, Doris Sargeant (Harold); three grandchildren, Jacob, Zachary and Samuel Mott; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his infant son, William Ronald Mott; and his brother, Kenneth Mott.
A public viewing will be held from 11 to 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Northwest, with the funeral service to follow at noon in the Northwest Chapel. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery East. Masks are required in all Thomas McAfee Funeral Home locations and attendees are strongly encouraged to follow the CDC guidelines in social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any Parkinson’s Disease Research organization of your choice.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
