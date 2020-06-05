William “Bill” O. Timm, 77, of Athens Township, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly surrounded by his family on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, Pennsylvania.
He was born on Oct. 26, 1942 in Sayre, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Elliott and Doris (Pond) Timm.
Bill was a lifelong member of the Athens Township Volunteer Fire Company and the Athens Borough Fire Department, serving with the Fire Police with the companies for many years. He also was a dedicated volunteer with the Bingo Committee and the company’s fundraisers at Athens Township Volunteer Fire Company, until his health prevented him from continuing. Bill was a Lifetime Member of the Bradford County Fire Police Association. He was employed with the Ingersoll-Rand, Athens, prior to retiring. He continued working after retirement as a crossing guard for the Athens Area School District, which he loved. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. When it was blueberry season, he enjoyed going to the Walter Blueberry Farm to pick blueberries and often delivered them to family and friends.
He is predeceased by his wife, Mary Timm; son, William Earl Timm; two grandchildren; and brother, Elliott Timm Jr.
Bill is survived by his wife, Patricia “Pat” A. (Parrish) Timm at home; children, Tina and Dale Wade of Gillett, Pennsylvania, Trudy and Michael “Mike” Stone of Hernando, Florida, Linda Timm of Athens Township, Pennsylvania, and Joe and Nikki Timm of Sayre, Pennsylvania, daughter-in-law, Brandee and Timothy Gillie of Athens Township, Pennsylvania; 15 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Beverly and Neil Coy of Athens, Pennsylvania; sister; Barbara Bailey of Kokomo, Indiana; several nieces, nephews, cousins; and special friend, Susie VanNess of Athens Township, Pennsylvania.
Friends and family may call from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pennsylvania. Funeral services will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home, with Fire Chaplain Linda Rogers officiating.
Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020, in Bentley Creek Cemetery, Gillett.
For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, you may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.