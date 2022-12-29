William “Bill” Plouse, Sr., 77, of Sayre, PA, passed away unexpectedly on December 27, 2022 at Robert Packer Hospital.
He was born on February 15, 1945, in Sayre, PA, the son of the late Leroy and Margaret (Hummel) Plouse.
Bill worked at G.E. and Hardinge Brothers, Elmira, NY, prior to retiring. He loved spending time with this family, especially his grandchildren. He loved the outdoors, and his priority was always cutting wood but he also enjoyed hunting as well.
He is predeceased by multiple brothers and sisters and father-in-law James Allen.
Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years Brenda, sons and daughters-in-law William, Jr. and DeLecia Plouse, David and Kelly Plouse, Michael and Laneya Plouse, Stephen and Kerry Plouse, son Ryan Plouse, special grandson Ryleigh and many other grandchildren, and multiple great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law Vine and Sally Plouse, sister Grace Lee, and mother-in-law Mina Allen.
A Time of Visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, December 31, 2022 from 11am-1pm at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 1pm with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
Burial will be in Bentley Creek Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in Bill’s name to his wife Brenda Plouse, 3268 Ridgebury Road, Sayre, PA 18840 to help offset expenses.
For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, you may do so by visiting (www.loweryfuneralhome.com.
