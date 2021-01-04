William “Bill” Thomas McArdle, 62, of East Smithfield, Pennsylvania went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 from the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pennsylvania.
“Bill,” as he was known by his family and friends, was born in Buffalo, New York on Oct. 12, 1958, one of seven children to the late Joseph and Nancy Petersen McArdle. He was a graduate of Holland High School, Holland, New York and later received his associates degree in construction from Erie Community College. Bill operated his own home remodeling business for several years.
On Oct. 28, 1983, Bill married the former Donna Lee Mapes in Franklinville, New York. The couple moved to New Holland, Lancaster County, Pennsylvania where Bill was employed in a cabinet shop. In 2005, the McArdle’s moved to East Smithfield, to make their home. Bill was employed by Dura Bilt Products in Gillett, Pennsylvania for over 10 years until the time of his passing. Bill faithfully served the Lord and was a member of the Grace Baptist Church in East Smithfield, where he served as a deacon, assistant treasurer and in numerous additional capacities. He was a devoted husband, father, and “pop-pop.” Bill loved the outdoors and was an avid deer hunter, trout fisherman and camper.
Bill’s family includes his beloved wife of 37 years, Donna L. McArdle; children, James A. “Jim” (Cassandra) McArdle of Stevensville, Pennsylvania, Helen E. McArdle of Lancaster, Pennsylvania; special niece, Stephanie (Mark) Shively of Sayre, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Mackenzee, Colby, James, Jervar, Donald, Jermar and Colton; siblings, Elizabeth “Betty” Trabucco, Eileen Harrington, Joanne McArdle, Joseph McArdle, Peggy Owsian, Mary Snyder; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 at the Grace Baptist Church, East Smithfield, with Pastor Paul Stevenson and Pastor Seth Urey officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in Union Cemetery, East Smithfield. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Grace Baptist Church, 2248 Ulster Road, Ulster, PA 18850 in memory of William Thomas McArdle. Arrangements are under the direction of the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, Towanda, PA, Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
