William (Bill) White, 90, of Zephyrhills, FL, formerly of Monroeton, PA, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2022. Bill was born October 13, 1931, in Towanda to the late Harold White and Louesa (Schrader) White.
Bill graduated from Towanda Area High School, Bliss Electrical School, and served in the United States Navy. Upon graduating from Penn State University, he began a 33 year career at Penelec in Towanda. Retirement found Bill and his wife, Connie, enjoying touring the country as active members in the French Choppers and Holiday Ramblers camping clubs. Bill was a member of the American Legion, Elks Club, and the Towanda Country Club.
In addition to his wife of 69 years, Constance (Stone), he is survived by his children, Deborah Bressler, William (Buck) White, Jr., David White, and Nancy Heltman, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022, at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda. Family and friends will be received one hour prior to the services. Interment will immediately follow at the Monroeton Cemetery with full military honors accorded by Towanda American Legion Post No. 42 and Beirne-Webster VFW Post No. 1568, Towanda. Bill’s grandson, Pastor Nathan Bressler will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be directed to your local animal shelter or to The American Cancer Society.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com
