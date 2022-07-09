It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of William Cody Scarborough Jr., more closely known as Billy. He passed away at the age of 16 on Monday morning, July 4th, 2022 in Black Walnut, Pennsylvania.
Billy was born in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania on September 13th, 2005, the son of Cody and Sharon Rowe Scarborough. He had a composed, balanced personality which was highly developed in many aspects.
Billy also had many fortes; he taught himself how to play several instruments like bass, guitar, piano, and a few other less common ones; he enjoyed fishing and kayaking on the Susquehanna, riding horses and cow poking at his grandparent’s ranch in Texas, skateboarding, horticulture, and programming. He was extremely invested in his academics and school activities. Billy had been in the gifted program since 3rd grade, was in Youth Leaders of America, Science Olympiad, and had no trouble making high honors every year. He has a fantastic group of friends who’ve been by his side for years. Billy loved to travel and experience life outdoors. He’s always been very well read and would read anything from J.R.R. Tolkien to whatever vehicle manual he would find in whoever’s cars glove box. Billy was such a wholesome, caring, and kind-hearted person whose absence is affecting the lives of everyone he knew.
Carrying his presence alongside his parents, Billy is survived by his older siblings, Marie and Patricia as well as his younger siblings, Francis and Carol.
Calling hours for Billy will be held on Tuesday evening, July 12 from 5:00-8:00 PM at the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing PA 18853.
A Celebration of Billy’s Life is being planned for a later date at the convenience of the family. Please check www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com for updates on the date and time.
Online condolences may be left at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
