William “Billy” Vanderpool, 73, of 941 South Main Street, Towanda, passed away Friday morning, Aug. 28, 2020 at the Athens Health Care Center, Athens. “Billy” as he was known by his family and friends was born at home in North Towanda, the son of the late Horton and Dorothy Bailey Vanderpool. He was employed for many years by Max Cohen’s Salvage Yard in Athens. Billy loved spending time with his family and enjoyed working on cars, hunting, and fishing.
He is survived by his sisters, Damie Hatch of Towanda, Eliza Barber, who is a resident of the Bradford County Manor in W. Burlington Township, Molly Benjamin of Milan, Doris Lewis of Big Pond; his brother, Myron (Rose) Vanderpool of Florida; as well as numerous special nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by sisters, Eunice Fessenden and Margaret Johnson. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. The Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home of Towanda is assisting Billy’s Family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
