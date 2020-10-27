William Brant Cooper, age 84, of Horseheads, New York, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.
He was born Jan. 10, 1936 in Elmira, New York, the son of the late William Benedict and Ruth (Dieterle) Cooper.
In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased by his first wife, Beverly Nichols Cooper, in 1997. He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Shirley (Baker) Cooper; sons, Gary Brant Cooper of Virginia and Alan Scott Cooper of Horseheads; along with his grandchildren, Ian Cooper, Hannah Cooper and Sarah Cooper, all of Virginia; and step-sons Alan Baker of Schenectady, New York and Thomas Baker of Elmira Heights.
Bill worked for 12 years for Hadco in Waverly, New York before his retirement. Family and friends are invited to visit the Barber Funeral Home, 413 S. Main St. in Horseheads, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Masks will be required along with social distancing, following the current guidelines. Private burial and committal services will be held. Bill will be laid to rest alongside his loving wife, Beverly, in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Elmira. Those wishing are asked to make a memorial donation in Bill’s name to the American Cancer Society. Donation information and condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com.
