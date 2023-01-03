Bruce was recently asked how he wished to be remembered. He quickly replied, “That I loved the Lord, I loved life and I loved people!” As those who knew Bruce may attest, he also loved to talk!
From his earliest memories, Bruce always wanted to be a farmer. He assumed management of the family farm in 1951. In the same year he was delighted to find a lovely wife in Jane McClure, of Troy. Their four children were blessed with the opportunity to grow up on a dairy farm and learn from their parents the virtue of work. A singing farmer, Bruce’s rich baritone voice could often be heard in the barn or while out on the tractor. He made sure the kids learned to play the piano before they learned to milk a cow! Bruce readily adopted many farm modernizations, and the land prospered under his care.
He exhibited a zest for life, easily conversing with people no matter what their background.
Possessing a keen sense of a good story line, he would return home from church, Farm Bureau and Rotary meetings bursting with interesting news and anecdotes.
An optimist by nature Bruce was by choice a generous person, full of gratitude. Bruce took every day in stride, buoyed by his faith in the Lord. His love for the Lord influenced those who knew him, and even in his last months of life he prayed with his caregivers, thanking the Lord for their care of him.
He was preceded in death by parents Ruth and Chester, brothers Kenneth and Clyde, a sister, Gladys, and wife, Jane McClure Bresee. He is survived by a sister, Jeannette Post (Kenneth), children Jeanne Douglas (Alan) of Ulster, PA, Leslie Bresee (Ruth) of Ulster, PA, Hope Post (Stuart) of Binghamton, NY, Carolyn Jones (Jeffery) of Pierrepont Manor, NY, eleven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and many friends. Plans for a memorial service for Bruce will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be given to Grace Connection (P.O. Box 122 Towanda, PA 18848) in Bruce’s memory.
