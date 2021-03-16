William D. Girafalco, 73, of Canton, formerly of Towanda, peacefully passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at his residence.
William was born on Feb. 6, 1948 in Chester, Pennsylvania, he was a son of the late William J. and Anna E. (Johnson) Girafalco. William, who preferred to be called Bill, enjoyed a happy childhood with his parents and brother, Thomas. Bill was a member of a large extended Italian family. He enjoyed visiting them during the warmer months and eating authentic Italian meals with his uncles and cousins at their hunting cabin.
Bill resided in a Futures home for the last 17 years. He is survived by numerous friends and caregivers who will miss him dearly. Bill was well-known and loved by those who cared for him for being a gentle soul with an infectious grin. He loved vacationing at the beach, which he did annually. In the winter he enjoyed traveling and looking at Christmas lights. Bill loved aquariums, birds and babies. You could always find Bill smiling when he was holding a baby. In his later years Bill enjoyed relaxing in his recliner, watching birds outside, watching musicals; Mama Mia and The Greatest Showman were his favorites. Bill had two pet parakeets that he also enjoyed spending time with and watching. Bill was a bright light in this world, everything will be a little darker without him.
A memorial service to celebrate Bill’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021 at Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton. Friends are welcome to call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A private burial will be held in the Lawn Croft Cemetery in Linwood, Pennsylvania.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Futures Community Support Services, 23 Main St. Towanda, PA 18848 in Mr. William Girafalco’s loving memory. Please share condolences at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
