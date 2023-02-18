William Dale Mosier Sr., 74, of Rome, PA passed away Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at his home following declining health. William was born October 14, 1948, in Sayre, PA one of 11 children to Frank Edward Mosier Sr. and Esther Mae (Gillmir) Mosier. He grew up in Sheshequin and North Rome, PA and attended Athens and Northeast Schools. On June 1, 1968, William married the former Diane Edsell at the North Rome Wesleyan Church and was called to serve 2 weeks later with the U.S. Army for 2 years during the Vietnam War. William was employed by Union Laborer Local No. 2412, Wilkes-Barre, PA on numerous construction projects throughout his career with Welliver-McGuire Construction Company of Watkins Glen, NY, Picciano Construction of Binghamton, NY, and Streeter Construction of Elmira, NY. Locally, William worked on construction projects with Cargill, Guthrie Health Care, Masonite Corp., Sayre High School and Northeast High School. William enjoyed the outdoors, cutting wood, fishing, hunting, and archery.
His family includes his wife of 54 years, Diane Mosier, children, William D. Mosier Jr. (Lisa) of Athens,
Cynthia D. Ford (John) of Rome Twp., Nathan F. Mosier (Cassie) of Wysox, 7 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, brothers, Weston W. Mosier (Bobbi Joe) of Rome Twp., Dennis D. Mosier of Wyalusing, Leon W. Mosier (Holli) of Rome Twp., sister, June R. Victory (Jim) of Rome, sisters-in-law, Maryanne Mosier of Rome Twp., Peggy Mosier of North Rome, Michelle Mosier of Rome, brothers-in-law, Everett Finch of Athens Twp., and Norm Morrell as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
William was predeceased by an infant son, his father, Frank Edward Mosier Sr. on September 22, 1988, mother, Esther Mae Mosier on October 17, 2006, sisters, Vivian Morrell on May 8, 2005, Nancy Finch on October 18, 2012, brothers, Frank Edward Mosier Jr. on November 27, 2013, Charles F. Mosier on October 22, 2015, Malcolm Mosier on April 25, 2018, and Keith L. Mosier on October 25, 2021.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. The Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home of Towanda, PA is assisting the Mosier Family with arrangements.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Northern Tier Veterans Group, in care of Peter Miller, 912 S. Main St. Towanda, PA 18848 in memory of William Dale Mosier Sr.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
