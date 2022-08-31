William “Bill” Davies, 88, of Sayre, PA, formerly of State College, PA, went home to be with his Lord on August 29, 2022, at Robert Packer Hospital.
He was born on August 17, 1934, in Pittston, PA, the son of the late William L., Sr. and Huldah Adeline Davies.
A full obituary and service information will appear in a later edition of the paper. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA.
Memorial donations may be made in William’s name to Gideons International, PO Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800, www.sendtheword.com or Endless Mountains Pregnancy Center, PO Box 42, 26 West Main Street, Canton, PA 17724.
(For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com)
