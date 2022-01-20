William E. “Bill” Brenner, 60, of Towanda, PA passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital. Bill was born in Edison, NJ, June 3, 1961 to William F. and Leitha Mae (Fish) Brenner. He grew up in Lakewood, NJ where he met and married his wife Kathleen (Nelson) Brenner. They moved to Pennsylvania 30 years ago to raise their family. Bill was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved being outside with his family. He was a loving Husband, Father, and Papa.
Bill is survived by his wife of 35 years, Kathleen, son, Billy and his wife Amber and granddaughter, Brynn, daughter, Whillean and her fiancé John Nekrasz, also his sister, Marilyn Suminsky of Texas and her family. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
