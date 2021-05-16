William E. Reiff, age 72, of South Creek Township, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital. Bill was born February 9, 1949 in Philadelphia, PA son of the late William & Marion (Leeds) Reiff. Prior to his retirement he was employed as a mechanic for various employers including Huntington Motors in Wellsburg. Following the death of his first wife he married Darene M. (Mickley) Reiff and enjoyed several years together. He was a member of the Gillett Baptist Church where he served as the church organist for many years; Bill also was a volunteer at Robert Packer Hospital.
Survivors include his loving wife Dareen M. Reiff of Gillett, his daughter, Christine Joy Zozebkowski of Kingston, PA, step-daughter, Kristie Marie (Billy) Wright of MI, five grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and many friends.
He was predeceased by his parents and first wife Carolyn Reiff.
There will be no services at this time and arrangements are under the direction of the Roberts Funeral Home, Inc. 279 Main Street, Wellsburg, NY 14894.
