Strope, William E., 77, of Zephyrhills, Florida (formerly of Towanda, Pennsylvania) passed away Aug. 5, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Grace A.; stepson, Justin Wandell; son, William; daughter, Kimberly; sister, Jeannette Watkins; brothers, Dennis, Robert Alan, Larry; and sister, Wendy; several grandchildren and a great-grandson.
He was predeceased by his mother, Eleanor Benjamin Strope; father, Emory Strope; brother, Richard; brother, Gary; sister, Sharon Elliott; and grandson, Dillon.
Bill was well known in both Bradford County and Hornell, New York, for being a great lead guitarist, singer and bass player. Most of his life he worked in sales and the restaurant business. He was in the Navy at a young age. He was a member of New River Church, Wesley Chapel. Donations in Bill’s memory may be sent to New River Church Building Fund at http://newriverchurch.com/give.html.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 17, at New River Church, 4212 Ernest Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543.
