William Elliott Slingsby, 73, of Towanda, PA passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at the Sayre Personal Care Residence in Athens Township, PA following declining health. William was born in Philadelphia, PA on April 10, 1950, the son of William A. Slingsby and Henrietta A. Estrada Slingsby.
He grew up in Plymouth Valley, PA and graduated from Plymouth-Whitemarsh High School, Plymouth Meeting, PA in 1969.
In his youth, William spent many memorable summer months in Fairhaven, MA. Following high school, William served in the U.S. Navy. He was employed by Hatfield Quality Meats in Hatfield, PA for several years. William was a member of Towanda American Legion Post No. 42, the Sayre Fire Department and served with the Sayre Fire Police. For a number of years, William served as Santa Claus for fire company holiday events in Sayre. He enjoyed camping, hunting, making and painting ceramics.
Surviving are his children, William, Andrew, and Tracy Slingsby, 10 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, brother and sister-in-law, Todd and Linda Slingsby, sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Jay Sharp as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 8, 2023, from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Towanda American Legion, 912 Main St., Towanda, PA. Officiating will be Rev. William Westbrook.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
