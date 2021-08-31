William Francis Saxe, age 86, of Dushore, passed away on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.
Bill was born in Lopez on Dec. 22, 1934, a son of the late Bernard and Mary Lotsman Saxe. He graduated from the Cherry Township High School, president of the class of 1952, and then attended Penn State University.
In 1955 Bill played minor league baseball with the Fulton Kentucky Baseball Club in the Kitty League, a farm team for the Washington Senators. In 2011 Bill had the pleasure of throwing out the first pitch at a Minnesota Twins game at Target Field. He was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals.
From 1955 to 1957 Bill served overseas during the Korean Conflict with the U.S. Army.
He married the former Pauline A. McCarthy of Dushore on October 18, 1958. They celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary last year.
Bill was a partner in Saxe Farms. In the early 1960s the family built one of the first pen stable milking parlors in the county. He was a partner in the New Holland farm equipment dealership, and later was the owner of Dushore Agway. He managed the Agway until the day he died.
Bill was an active member of St. Basil’s Church, and the Holy Name Society. He served as president of the Sullivan County school board, was an original member of the Sullivan County Soil Conservation board, was a member of the Dushore local board of PS Bank, and was a former member of Northern Central Bank board. He was a member of the Dushore Lions Club, the Eagles Mere County Club, McDermott Post #452, American Legion, Mildred, the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, and Dushore Fire Company.
Surviving are his wife, Pauline, at home; children, Katrina (David) Baumunk, Dushore, PA, William (Mary Jo) Saxe, Laporte, PA, Christine (John) Shoemaker, Dushore, PA, Caroline Hawkins, Villanova, PA, Pamela (Kevin) Murray, Reston, VA, Bernard Saxe, Stokesdale, NC, and Mathias (Melissa) Saxe, Belle Plaine, MN; 21 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Basil’s Church, Dushore, with Rev. Eugene R. Carr, former pastor, and Rev. Thomas J. Major, pastor, concelebrating. Interment will be in St. Basil’s Cemetery.
Graveside military services will be accorded by members of the U.S. Army Honors Detail and by members of McDermott Post #452, American Legion, Mildred, PA.
The family will provide the flowers. Memorials in Bill’s memory can be sent to St. Basil’s Church, P.O. Box 307, Dushore, PA 18614, or St. Basil’s Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 1, Dushore, PA 18614.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA 18614.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
