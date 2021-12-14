William G. McCatharn, 90, of Asylum Township, PA passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital.
William was born on a farm in Cokesbury, NJ on April 3, 1931, the only child of the late George P. and Alice E. Sutton McCatharn. He was employed as a postal carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Lebanon, NJ for over 30 years until his retirement. William enjoyed Yankee Baseball and Country Music.
William is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Brenda S. and James Beacham of Lopatcong, NJ, stepdaughter and husband, Sandy and Kermit Haas of Brockport, NY, grandchildren, Shaun, Justin and Tyler, step granddaughters, Sherri Jiron and Kelly Bianchi, 3 step great grandchildren, his companion, Betty Conner and his cat, Minnie. He was predeceased by his wife of 29 years, Vivian Williams McCatharn and Carole Root Vanderpool McCatharn his wife of 21 years.
A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
