William G. Misson, 68, of Burlington Township, passed away on Jan. 2, 2020 at the Bradford County Manor after a long battle with brain cancer. He was born on Jan. 23, 1951 in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Harley and Helen Misson. After high school William joined the U.S. Air Force serving in Vietnam. In 1972 William married Christine Volack and they went on to enjoy raising their three children. He and his wife owned and operated Twin Oaks Golf Course in Luzerne County with the help of their family. William liked the quiet of the outdoors and enjoyed fishing. He was a hard worker and retired from his last job as a maintenance worker at Bradford County Manor.
William is predeceased by brother, Robert Misson and parents, Harley Misson Jr. and Helen Misson. Surviving are his wife, Christine V. Misson; sons, William Jr. and his wife, Deborah Misson, David Misson and partner, Erika Harrison; daughter, Sarah Misson; brothers, Richard Harley Misson, Jeffery Misson; sisters, Susan Edwards, Judith Mazzillo, and Lori Nerozzi; and five grandchildren.
A memorial mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Saints Peter and Paul Parish, Towanda, with Fr Edward Michelini celebrant. Those who wish may share a memory by visiting www.tiogapointcremation.com. Caring assistance provided by Cooley-Tioga Point Cremation and Burial Options in Athens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.