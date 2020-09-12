William George Harley Davidson, 22, of Franklin Township, passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.
William was born in Towanda, on March 31, 1998 the son of Carla Denise Brown Davidson and Dale George Davidson. William was an honors graduate of Towanda Area High School with the class of 2016 and was a member of the Towanda Football Team while attending high school. He was the honored recipient of the Sportsmanship of the Year Award in 2016. William continued his education at Penn Tech in Williamsport, where he was enrolled in the computer engineering program and was currently serving an internship with GTP in Towanda. As a college student, William was active in the ROTC program and the National Guard. He graduated from boot camp at Fort Benning, Georgia, and recently attained the rank of Sergeant. William was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding motorcycle and gaming.
William’s family includes his daughter, Whitney Brooke Davidson; fiancé, Megan Lattimer; mother and father, Carla and Dale Davidson; sister, Kileigh Rae Davidson; maternal grandmother, Connie Green; maternal great-grandmother, Vione “Bonnie” Brown; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and his godfather, Robert Archer.
William was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Kenneth Brown and paternal grandparents, Thelbert George Davidson, and Paula Diane Linaberry.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda.
A time of reflection will follow at 12 p.m. at the funeral home.
Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Towanda, with military honors accorded.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.