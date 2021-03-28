William H. “Bill” Gross Jr., 55, of Columbia Cross Roads, PA passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at home. He was the loving husband of Maria Teresa (Obordo) Gross. The couple married Jan. 1, 2003 and had 18 happy years together.
Bill was born on July 5, 1965 in Sayre, PA, son of the late William H. and Kathleen D. (Kelley) Gross, Sr. He was a Troy High School graduate and enjoyed farming when he was able. Bill was a member of the Springfield Baptist Church and was involved in tractor pulling when he was younger.
Bill is survived by his wife Maria, his sister Billi Jo Gross of Columbia Cross Roads, PA, and his church family. He was preceded in death by his parents.
The memorial service to celebrate Bill’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at to the Springfield Baptist Church, 3093 Springfield Road, Columbia Cross Roads, PA. Burial will be private in Bradford County Memorial Park. The Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 1093 West Main Street, Troy, PA has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made in Bill’s memory to the Springfield Baptist Church, 3093 Springfield Road, Columbia Cross Roads, PA 16914.
Send Condolences at VickeryFH.com.
