William H. “Bill” Kapichok Jr., 68, of Canton Township, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July, 21, 2020 at the Guthrie Troy Community Hospital.
Bill was born in Norristown on Feb. 26, 1952, the only child born to the late William Sr. and Idella (Quigg) Kapichok. He attended Spring-Ford Schools in Royersford and graduated with the class of 1970. After high School Bill studied Dairy Husbandry at Delaware Valley College in Doylestown. On Aug. 18, 1974, Bill married the love of his life the former Margery Keppen in Royersford. They shared nearly 46 wonderful years together and raised three children. In 1979, Bill and Marge moved to Bradford County and established the family’s dairy farm near Windfall. Farming was something that Bill loved every aspect of. He was also employed for 26 years by the Bradford County Corrections earning the rank of Sergeant. While working at the Corrections Facility, he was known by many as “Farmer Bill,” a name that truly fit him.
Bill was an avid football and baseball player in his earlier high school years. He was a talented running back and proud to tell of his football team, the Spring-Ford Rams, winning the 1969 Ches-Mont football championship. Bill was also an enthusiastic sprint car fan and enjoyed attending racing events with is family, especially at the Selinsgrove Speedway watching the PA Posse.
Besides his parents, Bill was predeceased by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harold and Ruth Keppen.
Surviving Bill is his wife, Margery; children, Tara (David) Knecht and Clint (Andrea) Kapichok all of Canton and Guy (Katrina) Kapichok of Towanda; grandchildren, Kendall, Carter and Kimber Knecht and Kyle, Natalie, Hailey, Hannah and Harmony Kapichok; special cousin, Morris (Sandy) Quigg of Phoenixville; and an aunt, Rose Ann Coakley of Pottstown.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, PA 17724. The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. with the burial following in Windfall Cemetery. Please abide by social distancing and mask guidelines when attending. You may share memories and condolences at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
