On the afternoon of Sunday, April 24, 2022 William H. Skipper of Canton passed away peacefully at his residence. He was 83 years of age. Born April 16, 1939 in the Huntingdon County community of Mapleton Depot, Pa., he was the son of Howard W. and Eleanor F. (Campbell) Skipper. He was a 1956 graduate of Huntingdon High School and attended Juniata College. Bill was a jack of all trades, working at all manner of jobs from truck driver to factory laborer. In his free time he was an avid fisherman. He lived in Mt. Union, Pa., until recently failing health made it necessary to relocate closer to his family.
Surviving are his sons, Michael, of Canton, with whom he resided, Steven, William and Christian, all of Roaring Branch, daughter Mary Kathryn (& Kevin) Harris of Williamsport, grandson Michael as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Robert, Marsden and Franklin. In keeping with the family’s wishes all services are private, and have been entrusted to Morse & Kleese Funeral Home, Inc., 94 N. Center Street, Canton. (morseandkleesefuneralhome.com)
