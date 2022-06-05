William Hatten Shipp Jr., 79

William “Bill” “Shippy” Hatten Shipp Jr., 79, resident of Towanda, PA, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, PA. William was born in Baltimore, MD, on December 26, 1942, son of the late William Hatten Shipp, Sr and Margaret Mae Hayes Neuwiller. He attended school in Baltimore, MD, later graduated from Wyalusing High School, Wyalusing PA. William served his country in the United States Marine Corps, then serving in the USMC reserves as Sergeant. He was a forward air controller stationed at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba during the Cuban Missile Crisis. William was a lifetime volunteer firefighter for Towanda and North Towanda Fire Departments. William worked for Sylvania prior to his employment at DuPont where he retired from in 2000. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 42, Beirne-Webster VFW Post 1568, Bridge Street Hill Rod & Gun Club, Towanda Gun Club, and Bradford County Outboard Motor Club. He had served as boy scout leader, forest fire warden and various roles in the local fire departments. William enjoyed his family, friends, hunting, fishing, working in his fields, and visiting at Benjamin’s Garage and the VFW. Surviving are his wife, Debra Webster Shipp and children: Karen Shipp of Tampa, FL, Diane (Bob) Sheets of Towanda, PA, Robert Lines of Kill Devil Hills, NC, and Stacey Shipp of Chambersburg, PA, grandchildren: Krysten(Jonathan) Davis of Sneedville, TN, Patricia(Josh) Vanderpool of Wyalusing, PA, Taylor(Lloyd) Maynard of Towanda, PA, Tyler Sheets of Newark, NJ, Conner Clement of Frederick, MD, Amara Shields and William Curley of Chambersburg, PA. great grandchildren: Gracie and Addison Vanderpool. Sister Patricia and husband James Madairy, brother Raymond Shipp and his wife, Bugs, and brother Robert Neuwiller as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. William was preceded in death by his mother, father, and sister Margaret Dobranich. There will be a memorial service held Monday, June 6, 2022 at 3 p.m. at the Towanda Fire Department 101 Elm St Towanda. Arrangements are being coordinated with Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home Towanda, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions be directed to one of the organizations below or to a charity or organization of one’s choice in memory of William. Towanda Fire Department 101 Elm Street Towanda, PA 18848, North Towanda Fire Department 40 Hillcrest Drive Towanda, PA 18848 or Beirne-Webster VFW Post 1568 3271 Bridge Street Hill Rd Towanda, PA 18848. Memories & Condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com
