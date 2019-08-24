William Hayden “Bill” Manville, 71, of 613 Fourth Street, Towanda, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, Aug. 22, 2019 at his home. Bill was born in Binghamton, New York, on April 15, 1948, the son of Harry Manville and Marguerite Briggs Manville. Bill grew up in Binghamton, New York, and later served with the U.S. Navy for 20 years until retirement. Bill was deployed three times to Vietnam during the war. Following completion of his military service, Bill was employed by E. I. DuPunt in Towanda as Safety Officer for 25 years until retirement. Bill served as Emergency Management Director for Towanda Borough and taught safety instruction courses in the area. He was a member of the Towanda Fire Department, Bradford County Fire Police and Beirne-Webster VFW Post No. 1568, Towanda. Bill was active in the organization of the Towanda Halloween Parade and served as “Santa” for area organizations for many years.
Bill’s family includes his wife, Barbara J. Pierce Manville; daughter and son-in-law, Angela and Douglas Coates of New Brighton, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Arica and Steven; great-grandsons, Hunter and Brandon; and many friends.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon, Aug. 25, 2019 with a funeral service to follow at 4 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda. Towanda American Legion Post No. 42 will accord military honors at the funeral home. Interment will be private in Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Towanda Fire Department, 101 Elm Street, Towanda, PA 18848 in memory of William H. “Bill” Manville. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
