William J. “Bill” Dibble, 76, of Gillett, Wells Township, passed away, while surrounded by loved ones on Monday, June 7, 2021, at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre. William John was born in Wellsboro on March 30, 1945, he was the only son of the late Wylie Dibble Jr. and Mary Dibble Burfield. William attended Cowanesque Valley High School and was a graduate of the class of 1963. He Later went on to obtain his Machinist Certification in Williamsport and subsequently was employed by Bennett Tool and Die in Horseheads, New York for over 40 years until retiring in 2015. On Nov. 25, 1964 he married his soulmate the former Nancy Owlett in the Keeneyville Methodist Church. Together they shared nearly 57 years of devoted marriage and raised two sons, as well as, helping with their four wonderful grandchildren.
Bill was a kind hearted man who made everyone feel at ease, just like they were family. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed; golfing, hunting and working with Nancy in their beautiful flower beds. Anyone that knew Bill, knew he was a jack of all trades. He was a talented woodworker and machinist that could make or fix anything he set his mind to. Most important was his family, especially anytime he could spend with them, making sure they were well taken care of and loved.
Surviving are; his beloved wife, Nancy Dibble, sons; Tim (Laura) Dibble of Millerton, Bob (Kristie) Dibble of Gillett, grandchildren; Samara, Cody, Hannah and William, sister; Bonny (Lloyd) Fuller of Buffalo, step-sister; Milea (Bruce) King of Nelson, several nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous friends, too numerous to list.
Besides his parents, William was predeceased by his step-father, Ellsworth “Pealy” Burfield.
A memorial service to honor the life of Mr. Dibble will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the Coryland Church, 3028 Hickory Rd. Columbia Cross Roads, Pennsylvania 16914. The family request there be no calling hours. Pastor Jay Zaremba will officiate the service. In lieu of flowers, because of Bill’s life-saving liver transplant in 2004, the family asks that you consider a memorial donation to the Gift of Life Donor Program, 401 N. 3rd St., Philadelphia, PA 19123.
Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive in Canton is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.pepper funeralhomes.com.
