William J. ‘Bill’ ‘Pop’ Vanderpool, 83, of 1372 River Road, Wysox, PA, Standing Stone Township, passed away Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 17, 2021 at his home. “Bill” was born in Towanda, PA on May 25, 1937 a son of Edward and Irma Westbrook Vanderpool. He was a veteran of the Korean War having served with the U.S. Air Force. Following completion of his military service, Bill returned home to be employed by the Sardoni Construction Company. On July 12, 1958, he married Betty Lorraine Gowin at the Burlington United Methodist Church. Bill was later employed by the Commonwealth Telephone Company and Sylvania Electric in Towanda for many years until his retirement. During his retirement years, Bill enjoyed working to build his grandson’s business, Lewis Heating & Cooling. Bill was a member and Past Commander of Towanda American Legion Post No. 42 and served with the post funeral honors detail. He was also a member of Beirne-Webster VFW Post No. 1568, Towanda and the Penn York Highlanders Bag Pipe Band. Bill loved life and spending time with his family and friends. He will be fondly remembered for his kind and congenial personality and for sharing his many life stories with others. He loved the outdoors, spending time at the camp, horseback riding, and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Bill enjoyed building and flying model airplanes, wood crafts, and reloading shells.
Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Betty Lorraine Vanderpool, children, Becky Mace (Tracey) of Elmira, NY, Cindy Vanderpool (David Benjamin) of Troy, PA, Bill Vanderpool of Standing Stone, PA, C. James Vanderpool (Brent Hugo) of Monroeton, PA, Wendy Bacorn (Randy) of Monroeton, PA, grandsons who were raised by Bill and Betty, Aaron Lee Vanderpool of Standing Stone, PA, Kyle Jeffrey Blokzyl of Standing Stone, PA, grandchildren, Shawn Christopher Lewis, Nicole Lorraine LaMarana, Trey Michael Vanderpool (Emily), Scott Daniel Vanderpool, Patrick Allen Vanderpool, Alexx Lenon Vanderpool, Rex John Peters, Joshua William Vanderpool, Garrett Jorge Bacorn, step grandson, Mason Hugo, great grandson, Chase Jaxson Lewis and several additional great grandchildren, twin sisters, Martha Bump (David) and Mary Gardner, brother, Gene Vanderpool, sister, Charlotte Wheeler, sister-in-law, Linda Vanderpool, aunt, Marcha Reeve as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased by a brother, LeVerne Vanderpool, sister-in-law, Nora Vanderpool, and brothers-in-law, John Gardner and Bob Wheeler. A graveside service at the Wysox Cemetery with military honors will be announced at a later date.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to Towanda American Legion Post No. 42, 912 Main St. Towanda, PA 18848 or to Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848 in memory of William J. Vanderpool. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
